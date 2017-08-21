Pickup overturns on county road; Arkansas man dies

A 55-year-old Arkansas man died when the pickup he was driving traveled into a ditch and overturned Sunday in Lee County, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Paul A. Carlton of Aubrey was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado north on Lee County Road 119 about 3 miles south of U.S. 79, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

An overcorrection sent the pickup across the roadway and into a ditch, the report said, noting the vehicle then overturned.

Carlton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was said to be hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

At least 315 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary data.