Arkansas teen killed when car runs off highway, goes airborne, hits trees

A 19-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening when the car she was riding in veered off a state highway, went airborne and hit two trees, authorities said.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. as Kenyetta N. Thomas of Crossett rode in a 2009 Mitsubishi south on Arkansas 133 north of Crossett, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The car at one point traveled into the northbound lane of traffic, and its driver, who wasn't identified in the report, overcorrected, police said. The car then veered off the right side of the highway, where it "went airborne and collided with two trees," the report said.

Thomas suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt on the report.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 315 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.