Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify man fatally shot by rangers at Buffalo National River in Arkansas
This article was published today at 5:37 p.m.
A man killed by authorities at the Buffalo National River in north Arkansas has been identified as an out-of-state resident.
Jonathan Bolger, 44, of Branson, Mo., was fatally shot after refusing several requests from rangers to drop his weapon, according to a statement from a National Park Service spokeswoman.
Early Sunday, park rangers were on foot patrol on the Spring Creek Campground near Yellville when they encountered Bolger, who was wielding a handgun.
An ongoing investigation is being led by the National Park Service, with assistance from the Searcy County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities identify man fatally shot by rangers at Buffalo National River in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.