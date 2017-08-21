Authorities identify man fatally shot by rangers at Buffalo National River in Arkansas

A man killed by authorities at the Buffalo National River in north Arkansas has been identified as an out-of-state resident.

Jonathan Bolger, 44, of Branson, Mo., was fatally shot after refusing several requests from rangers to drop his weapon, according to a statement from a National Park Service spokeswoman.

Early Sunday, park rangers were on foot patrol on the Spring Creek Campground near Yellville when they encountered Bolger, who was wielding a handgun.

An ongoing investigation is being led by the National Park Service, with assistance from the Searcy County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police.

