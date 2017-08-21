Bielema speaks ahead of talk at Touchdown Club in west Little Rock

Razorback head coach Bret Bielema emphasized the importance of family ties on his team at a news conference Monday morning, adding that some tribute will be made to honor the late legendary coach and athletic director Frank Broyles.

Speaking before a speech to the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the Embassy Suites in west Little Rock, Bielema fielded questions from reporters about the upcoming season. The team wrapped up fall camp on Friday, and Bielema said today is “one of the most frustrating days for a coach” because classes kick off.

“I don't care if it's kindergarten or college students, it's always a little bit of a wild day,” he said.

He described his squad as “very hungry, very focused” and was pleased there had been no significant injuries so far.

When asked about a few new players whose siblings or relatives played for the Razorbacks, including Hunter and Hayden Henry, Bielema responded, “DNA's a great thing.” He said the longer he's been a coach, the more apparent it's become what that sort of legacy can do for a program.

Bielema also said he was excited to play the season opener game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. He's had success with Thursday night games before, and it'll be good for the players to “have a national audience” early on, he said.

When asked if the team will wear special decals, or anything else, to honor Broyles, who died last Monday, Bielema said they “absolutely” would.

“We obviously provided some input but ultimately I wanted to put it to the family,” he said, adding that an announcement on the specifics of the dedication would be coming soon.