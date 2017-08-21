Burson a Natural as assistant clubhouse manager

SPRINGDALE -- Tyler Burson didn't know what was ahead when his mother woke him up and asked if he wanted to go to Arvest Ballpark.

"It was on a Saturday morning and the Naturals were holding a jobs fair that day," Burson said. "She asked if I wanted to go and I said 'Yes, absolutely. I want to be a part of this.'"

That was in 2013 when Burson was hired as a bat boy for the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. He held that position for three seasons before being promoted to assistant clubhouse manager, which requires him to do a variety of chores, including cooking for the players.

"I didn't do much cooking before I got this job," Burson said. "But when you're supposed to cook burgers or tacos for 30-35 people, you learn pretty fast."

Burson is among the 14-20 seasonal employees who work for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. They often work behind the scene so the players and coaches can do their jobs without disruption.

On game day, it's Burson's job to make sure everything goes smoothly in the visitors' locker room. There is plenty to do, starting about six hours before the first pitch is thrown.

"I'll starting prepping, making coffee, stocking items that are running low, and cleaning anything that needs it from the night before," Burson said. "We also have a pregame meal, where we serve fruit and such things for the players."

Burson, 20, grew up a baseball fan and played for his high school team at Springdale Har-Ber. He enjoys his job and the interaction with the players who come through the minor league system.

"The players are really nice and not all cocky like some people would think," said Burson, who attends Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville when he's not working for the Naturals. "The ones who don't speak English, I do my best with the little Spanish I know. But even then, I can usually find someone who speaks both (languages) and we figure it out."

Burson hopes to follow a similar career path as Danny Helmer, the man who hired him. Helmer has been equipment and clubhouse manager for the Naturals since they arrived in 2008 from the Royals' former Double-A home at Wichita, Kan., where he was a bat boy for the Wranglers.

"The key thing is to buy into the plan we have in place here," said Helmer, who works for the Royals at their spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., during the off-season. "When you do that, good things kind of take care of themselves. Tyler is filling that role and doing it in a great way."

Burson plans to transfer to a four-year school after he accumulates enough hours at Northwest Arkansas Community College. But he hopes his job in baseball continues long after he he graduates.

"I love the Royals and helping to build something as part of this organization," Burson said. "I like being visitors' clubhouse but, eventually, I'd like to work my way up. I definitely want to stay in baseball and, hopefully, with the Royals' organization."

