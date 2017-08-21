2017 ECLIPSE: Conditions predicted to be prime for eclipse viewing across Arkansas

8:50 a.m. UPDATE » Forecast in Arkansas calls for sunny skies

The predicted blend of sunny skies and muted clouds will make for prime eclipse viewing across Arkansas as the moon dims the sun midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Natural State will be mostly sunny when the moon blocks out most of the sun for up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds, said meteorologist Heather Cross with the agency's North Little Rock office. Skies are predicted to be clear with only spots of clouds during the entire eclipse event, which lasts from about 11:45 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. in Arkansas.

Though Arkansas will experience a partial eclipse, a sliver of the country will see total obscurity. A diagonal stretch of the continental United States from the northwest to the southeast will descend into darkness as the moon blocks the entire sun. The corona, a ring of plasma that extends thousands of miles off the sun’s surface, will be visible from Earth.

A total solar eclipse has not swept across the continental United States in 99 years.

Temperatures today will hover in the mid 80s to the low 90s, Cross said. During peak coverage, predicted to be around 1:20 p.m. for most of the state, temperatures will likely drop a few degrees, she said.

There may be a few clouds, but they are “definitely not going to obscure the view,” Cross said. Rain likely won’t be a factor either, she said. Central Arkansas has a less than 20 percent chance of precipitation, while western Arkansas is only slightly higher in the 20 to 30 percent range, she said.

National Weather Service offices around the country will be closely observing the phenomena, Cross said. Stations in Boise, Idaho, Nashville, Tenn., and Charleston, S.C. will launch hydrogen-filled weather balloons with an affixed sensor to continuously monitor temperature, pressure and relative humidity.

8 a.m. UPDATE » Americans stake out prime viewing spots to see sun go dark

Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses staked out viewing spots along a narrow corridor from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday in what promised to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history.

Sky-watchers everywhere — and millions were expected to peer into the sun — fretted about the weather and hoped for clear skies for the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in practically a century.

As he set up telescopes, Ray Cooper, a volunteer with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Salem, worried offshore clouds might roll in and spoil the two-minute show.

"If it stays like this, it will be perfect," Cooper said on the eve of the big day. He has seen full solar eclipses before, but never so close to home, making this one extra special.

With 200 million people within a day's drive of Monday's path of totality, towns and parks braced for monumental crowds.

In Salem, a field outside the state fairgrounds was transformed into a campground in advance of an eclipse-watching party for 8,500, courtesy of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

"It's one of those 'check the box' kind of things in life," said Hilary O'Hollaren, who drove 30 miles from Portland with her two teenagers and a tent, plus a couple friends.

Astronomers consider a full solar eclipse the grandest of cosmic spectacles.

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet. But these sights normally are in no man's land, like the vast Pacific or Earth's poles. This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

The moon hasn't thrown this much shade at the U.S. since 1918. That was the country's last coast-to-coast total eclipse.

In fact, the U.S. mainland hasn't seen a total solar eclipse since 1979 — and even then, only five states in the Northwest experienced total darkness.

Scientist said Monday's total eclipse would cast a shadow that would race through 14 states, entering near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 1:16 p.m. EDT, moving diagonally across the heartland over Casper, Wyoming, Carbondale, Illinois, and Nashville, Tennessee, and then exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.

