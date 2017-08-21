Feel-good day

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Josh Bell hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place. Sitting in the front rows were admiring Little Leaguers who got to mingle with the big league stars earlier in the day, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

After the final out of MLB's first regular-season game in Williamsport, the Pirates shook hands on the field as usual following a victory. And then -- in a nod to Little League baseball -- both teams lined up at home plate and shook hands with each other, throwing in some hugs and high-fives to finish things off.

Bell sent a pitch from Mike Leake (7-12) over the right-field wall for a two-run shot in the first inning. The slugger added a two-run single in the third to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

Adam Frazier homered for the second consecutive game and Andrew McCutchen added an RBI grounder for the Pirates, who were the "home" team and won their second in a row to split the four-game series. They snapped a six-game skid with a rain-delayed victory Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter Ivan Nova (11-10) wasn't affected by Saturday's late finish. The team sent him to Williamsport early that day so he'd be rested and ready. And he was. Nova gave up 3 runs on 8 hits and struck out 5 in 5 2/3 innings.

Felipe Rivero got three outs for his 14th save in 15 chances. With runners on first and second, Paul DeJong hit a long fly to center field for the final out.

Jedd Gyorko cut Pittsburgh's lead to 3-2 with a two-run homer in the second, his 17th of the season. Kolten Wong had an RBI single for St. Louis in the sixth.

The Pirates' bullpen held the Cardinals to two hits after Nova's exit.

St. Louis players Lance Lynn and Randal Grichuk both starred for their respective Little League teams. Grichuk made back-to-back appearances in the Little League World Series for Richmond, Texas, in 2003 and 2004. Lynn's team from Brownsburg, Ind., went 0-3 in 1999.

Sports on 08/21/2017