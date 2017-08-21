Jurado, Ibanez carry Frisco to win over Northwest Arkansas
FRISCO, Texas — Andy Ibanez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Ariel Jurado allowed just four hits over six innings as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-1 on Sunday.
Jurado (9-11) allowed one run while striking out five to pick up the win.
Frisco got on the board first in the third inning when Jose Cardona hit a two-run home run.
NW Arkansas answered in the top of the next frame when Jack Lopez scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.
Corey Ray (6-11) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
ROCKHOUNDS 9, TRAVELERS 1 B.J. Boyd singled three times, also stealing two bases as the Midland RockHounds beat the Arkansas Travelers. J.P. Sportman homered and doubled with two runs and two RBI for Midland. Up 2-0 in the fourth, Midland added to its lead when Sportman hit a two-run home run. The RockHounds later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth. Midland southpaw A.J. Puk (2-3) allowed one run on five hits over six innings. Travs starter Lindsey Caughel (9-10) took the loss after allowing 5 runs and 9 hits over 5 innings. The Travelers return home Tuesday night to play Tulsa.
DRILLERS 3, MISSIONS 2 Erick Mejia hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a win over the San Antonio Missions. With the victory, the Drillers swept the three-game series. The home run by Mejia scored Yusniel Diaz to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead. After Tulsa added a run in the sixth when Drew Jackson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Johan Mieses, the Missions cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nick Schulz hit a solo home run. Tulsa right-hander Dennis Santana (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brett Kennedy (12-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Layne Somsen pitched 12/3 scoreless innings for his third save of the season.
CARDINALS 8, HOOKS 2 Jose Adolis Garcia doubled three times and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Corpus Christi Hooks. Jacob Wilson homered and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Springfield. Trailing 2-1, the Cardinals took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Garcia hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead. The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Wilson hit a solo home run, while Andrew Knizner hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garcia in the eighth. Springfield left-hander Austin Gomber (9-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Akeem Bostick (4-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing six runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings. For the Hooks, Ryne Birk homered and singled, driving in two runs. With the win, Springfield improved to 8-4 against Corpus Christi this season.
