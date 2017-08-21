Police: Vehicle crashes in Little Rock while driver chokes sister during argument

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after he choked his sister while driving and then hit another vehicle, police said.

Christopher Earnest, 67, was arrested on a warrant around 6 p.m. after turning himself in, according to a police report.

Earlier, Earnest was driving his sister around while they argued over the death of their mother, police said. The 67-year-old took his hands off the steering wheel and choked his sibling three times, according to the report.

During the assault, the vehicle struck another vehicle, police said.

Earnest was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, a felony.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.