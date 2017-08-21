Little Rock man killed after car hits guardrail, median

A Little Rock man was killed after his car struck a guardrail, then a median in Pulaski County on Saturday, police said.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was heading south on U.S. 167 in North Little Rock around 5:15 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Altima veered right and hit a guardrail and then went left and ran into the median wall, police said. The driver, 46-year-old Tyrone Jones, suffered fatal injuries.

No one else was reported hurt in the wreck, and conditions were cloudy and dry at the time.

At least 315 people have died on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.