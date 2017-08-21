Man dies, 2 others injured in wreck on I-40

A 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a Dodge Dart crashed into the concrete base of a Franklin County overpass on Sunday on Interstate 40, police said.

A 2014 Dodge Dart was heading west on I-40 near the Lone Oak Road overpass east of Mulberry around 5:30 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Dart drove onto the median and hit a concrete pier of the overpass, police said.

Tryston Whitley of Vian, Okla., who was a passenger, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The driver, 18-year-old Nina L. Cate of Sallisaw, Okla., and a minor were reportedly injured. Both were transported to Little Rock hospitals, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 315 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.