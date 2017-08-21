Little Rock police: 24-year-old shoots man who won't leave his mother's front porch

Little Rock police say a man was shot Sunday after he refused to leave a woman’s front porch.

When officers arrived to a home in the 20 block of Appleseed Cove around 6:35 p.m., they found Larry Davis, 48, suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh and lying in the residence's driveway, according to a police report.

Another man was reportedly standing there and holding a black gun.

The 24-year-old told police that he had asked Davis to leave his mother’s front porch, but the 48-year-old continued to sit there, beating on the door. The mother confirmed that account, adding to police that Davis appeared intoxicated.

According to the report, the son said he then went out the back, walked around the house and approached Davis with a gun. Davis reportedly ran at the man before he fired.

Emergency workers transported Davis to UAMS Medical Center to receive treatment for his injury.

The 24-year-old was taken to a police station for questioning, then released without charges, police said.