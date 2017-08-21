BILLS

WR Boldin retires

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

General Manager Brandon Beane made it official Sunday night by saying the team respects Boldin’s decision to retire. Boldin’s decision came as a complete surprise especially after he talked about building on his legacy entering his 15th season and serving as a mentor for Buffalo’s young group of receivers.

The Bills, however, aren’t the same team since. Buffalo traded its top receiving threat in Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams as part of two blockbuster deals Aug. 11. In a separate trade, the Bills acquired receiver Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia.

Boldin was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner and ranks in the top four among active receivers with 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns receiving.

Boldin appeared in just one preseason game for Buffalo, and finished with 1 catch for 5 yards in a 20-16 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

WR expects to be ready

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Newly acquired Buffalo Bills receiver Jordan Matthews is confident he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season after taking part in light drills for the first time since hurting his chest a week ago.

Matthews, however, isn’t sure if he’ll be available to play in Buffalo’s final two preseason games because he’s still experiencing soreness, especially when breathing. He remains upbeat despite initially being frustrated after chipping a bone in his sternum during his first practice with the Bills after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Aug. 11.

The third-year player’s acquisition coincided with Buffalo trading starting receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being traded, Matthews acknowledged it was difficult for him to leave Philadelphia, where he established a close bond with numerous players.

COWBOYS

Prescott, Bryant click

ARLINGTON, Texas — It didn’t take long for Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant to find a rhythm in Saturday night’s 24-19 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Prescott targeted the Pro Bowl receiver on his first pass play. On first and 10 from Dallas’ own 5, Prescott found Bryant for an 8-yard strike that was quickly turned into 23 yards after breaking a tackle.

“He has been healthy all offseason, so that chemistry has grown,” Prescott said. “He’s been a guy that his ears are wide open, wanting to know what I’m thinking, and I want to know what he’s thinking. It’s just been back and forth of just talking and doing it out there on the field and it’s only growing.”

Six plays later the two hooked up again, this time on a back shoulder throw that Bryant hauled in at Indianapolis’ 6-yard line. The defending corner fell and Bryant avoided a big hit from another defensive back as he spun into the end zone.

The play went for 32 yards and was the game’s first score.

“Dez is a guy that you just give him a chance one-on-one,” Prescott said. “Film study helps, but more importantly those reps we’ve had in practice all camp long probably have been more valuable to us.

“To me, it’s the best Dez has been. Somebody asked me the other day who I think the most improved player is and I said Dez, just the way he’s been taking care of his body, his effort, his attitude. Everything from last year to this year, it’s just exciting to throw him the ball and watch what he can do after the catch.”

REDSKINS

Reed activated from PUP

The Washington Redskins have activated tight end Jordan Reed from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Reed had been on the list since the start of training camp in late July because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot. The team announced the roster move Sunday.

With the toe injury lingering since last season, Reed has not practiced with teammates or played in a preseason game. He said Friday he expected to practice next week.

Reed, 27, saw a specialist in North Carolina and said new orthotics in his shoes helped alleviate some of the soreness. It’s unclear if Reed will be available to play Aug. 27 against Cincinnati.

Reed had 66 catches for 686 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Sports on 08/21/2017