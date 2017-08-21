Off the Wire

GOLF

Redman rallies at U.S. Amateur

Doc Redman came from two holes down with two to play and won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, beating Doug Ghim on the first extra hole. Ghim was 2 up heading to the 17th at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, but Redman made a stunning 55-foot putt to win the hole with the tournament on the line. Redman then holed an easier birdie putt on the 18th to force overtime. Ghim put his tee shot in the rough and his second shot in the sand on the extra hole -- the 10th. After Ghim's bogey putt missed, he conceded the hole and the title to Redman. The 62nd-seeded Redman is a 19-year-old sophomore at Clemson. After barely reaching match play through a playoff, he became the second-lowest seed to win the title since 1985.

Gooch captures first

Talor Gooch rallied to win the News Sentinel Open on Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn., to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season with his first Web.com Tour victory. Five strokes back entering the day, Gooch closed with a 6-under 65 at Fox Den for a one-stroke victory over Jonathan Hodge. Gooch earned $99,000 to jump from 20th to third on the money list with $271,316. The top 25 after the Portland Open next week will earn PGA Tour cards. Gooch finished at 18-under 266. He hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation. He won a week after finishing second in Springfield, Mo. Hodge closed with a 66. His chip from the greenside rough to force a playoff on 18 came up just short. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-under 65 Sunday and finished tied for 15th at 11 under to win $7,989. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) was a stroke back and won $4,475. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) tied for 50th (6 under) and pocketed $1,556, while Zack Fischer (Little Rock) finished at 3 under for $1,414.

McCarron holds on

Scott McCarron birdied the final three holes to beat California childhood rival Kevin Sutherland by a stroke Sunday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. McCarron closed with an 8-under 64 a day after shooting a 61 at En-Joie to join Sutherland atop the leaderboard. Sutherland also birdied the 18th for a 65. McCarron, 52, matched Sutherland with a birdie on the par-4 16th, took the lead with a 12-footer on the par-3 17th and won with a 15-footer on the par-4 18th after driving well right and hitting an approach over trees. He finished at 20-under 196. McCarron has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July. John Daly (Arkansas Razorbacks), local favorite Joey Sindelar and Woody Austin tied for third at 13 under and won $120,000 apiece. Glen Day (Little Rock) won $3,900 for his tie for 56th at even par.

TENNIS

Muguruza, Dimitrov win

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got another trophy in her breakthrough summer, beating a player who can't quite get to No. 1. Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 for her first Western & Southern Open title Sunday in Mason, Ohio, needing only 56 minutes to extend her run of success. She also denied Halep yet another chance to ascend to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. It was a big disappointment for Halep -- the third time this season that she needed one more victory to move to No. 1 and couldn't get it. She came up short at the French Open and Wimbledon as well. In the men's bracket, seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP Masters title, beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5. The Bulgarian had never played a Masters final.

BASKETBALL

Heat sign Mickey

The Miami Heat have signed forward Jordan Mickey to a contract that will pay him about $1.5 million this season. Mickey spent parts of the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, appearing in 41 regular-season games and four postseason games. He averaged 1.5 points, with career highs of 8 points, 5 rebounds and 19 minutes. Mickey averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League last season. He was the 33rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of LSU, where he blocked 100 shots in back-to-back seasons. The Heat signed him Sunday.

MOTOR SPORTS

Power holds off Newgarden

Will Power held off Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden on Sunday to win the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for the second consecutive year. Power's third victory of the season gave his championship run a serious boost with three races left in the season. The Australian made all the right moves over the final few laps to cut off Newgarden and end the American's bid for three consecutive victories. Team owner Roger Penske had a successful run at Pocono with the 1-2 finish, and Simon Pagenaud was fourth and Helio Castroneves seventh. Newgarden still holds the series points lead as he tries to hold off the veteran Castroneves for his first career IndyCar championship. Power also won on the road course at Indianapolis and the Texas Motor Speedway oval this season. He has 32nd career victories to move into ninth place on IndyCar's list. Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion, was third.

Pritchett tops in Minnesota

Leah Pritchett won the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn., for her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season. Two days after running the quickest pass in NHRA history during qualifying, Pritchett topped Don Schumacher Racing teammate Antron Brown with a 3.682-second pass at 328.06 mph. Brown had a 4.001 at 246.35 in his fifth consecutive final. Alexis DeJoria made it a female double with a victory in Funny Car, rookie Tanner Gray won in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field. DeJoria raced to her first victory of the season and the 250th for female drivers in NHRA history, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 3.906 at 330.96 in a Toyota Camry. Gray powered to the fourth victory of the season, topping Bo Butner with a 6.610 at 208.04 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Savoie beat teammate LE Tonglet for his second victory of the season, running a 6.846 at 194.80 on a Suzuki.

BASKETBALL

NBA probing Lakers’ George tampering

NEW YORK — The NBA is investigating whether the Los Angeles Lakers tampered with All-Star forward Paul George while he was under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers asked the league to open the probe.

“The Lakers have been cooperative and, at this point, no findings have been made,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Sunday in a statement. “We have asked both teams to refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing.”

There is no known timetable for the completion of the investigation being conducted by the New York law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

George is a four-time All-Star and Los Angeles native who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this offseason. The Pacers traded him after George told them he planned to leave Indiana as a free agent next summer.

There has been speculation for some time that George has wanted to join the Lakers. Under NBA rules, teams are not permitted to attempt to sway any player who is under contract with another team.

If the Lakers are found to have tampered, the NBA could issue any combination of fines, forfeiture of draft picks or suspensions of those who were deemed to be involved. Tampering, the league has said, can be either direct or indirect — and an interview that Lakers President Magic Johnson did earlier this year on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live did little to quell speculation about George’s potential future in Los Angeles.

In that interview, the host asked Johnson what constitutes tampering, and if he would be allowed to speak to George if they happened to cross paths.

“We’re going to say hi because we know each other,” Johnson said. “You just can’t say, ‘Hey, I want you come to the Lakers,’ even though I’m going to be wink-winking. You know what that means, right?”

George will be a free agent in 2018.

