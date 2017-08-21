Person in custody after LR shooting

A Sunday shooting in Little Rock left one person wounded, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to an address on Appleseed Cove at around 6:35 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person, according to Little Rock Sgt. Ron Croson.

Officers arrived and found the shooting victim in the driveway of 20 Appleseed Cove, which is located east of College Station and south of Interstate 440, Croson said. He said police also had received information that the shooter was a resident at the address. Croson said the resident was taken into custody.

The shooting victim did not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Croson said.

According to Croson, the shooter and the shooting victim did not know each other. Both will be interviewed by police, he said. It was unclear Sunday night whether police had filed charges against the shooter.

Neighbors argue; lighter fluid flung

A 60-year-old man is accused of drenching his neighbor in the face with lighter fluid, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched Sunday to 1201 McArthur Drive in Jacksonville, where they found Thomas Graham pinned down in the backyard by his neighbor, the report said.

The neighbor, Chuck Turbyfield, told police he was working in his backyard shed when Graham opened the door and "drenched" Turbyfield in the face with lighter fluid and said he was going to kill him, according to the report.

Turbyfield said he stopped Graham from attacking him and pinned him down until authorities arrived, the report said.

In the report, an officer wrote that Turbyfield's shirt smelled of lighter fluid and authorities found a knife, two lighters, a metal bar and a book of matches, along with a bottle of charcoal starter fluid.

Graham was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Dispute over drugs ends with stabbing

A disturbance over narcotics led to a nonfatal stabbing in Little Rock on Sunday morning, according to a police spokesman.

Officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman, said Djuana Burton, 50, was stabbed Sunday morning at 905 Rice Street, south of Interstate 630.

According to Moore, police spoke with Tonya Brewer, the woman who stabbed Burton.

Brewer said she acted in self-defense and was released by police pending a file review from the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office, Moore said.

Moore said the stabbing happened after Burton and Brewer got into a disturbance over narcotics.

