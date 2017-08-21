Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas man arrested in sexual assault of boy
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:02 p.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a grade-school-aged boy, according to arrest documents and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Brandon Govanni Guillen, 21, reportedly surrendered Monday morning after the Bentonville Police Department put out a warrant for his arrest.
Guillen, who is from Bentonville, was being held at Benton County jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge as of Monday afternoon. No bail had been set, jail records show.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.
