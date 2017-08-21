Home / Latest News /
Thief takes 16 cartons of cigarettes, 90 beers from Little Rock grocery store, police say
By Kally Patz
Little Rock police say a thief broke into a grocery store early Saturday and stole 16 cartons of cigarettes and three 30-packs of beer.
Surveillance footage from the Edwards Food Giant at 10320 Stagecoach Road in Otter Creek shows a burglar throwing a rock at the glass front door around 2:20 a.m., shattering it, according to a police report.
The thief reportedly jumped over the counter to steal cigarettes, then took the packs of Bud Light on the way out.
An officer who responded to the scene attempted to take the burglar's fingerprints off the door and two packs of cigarettes.
The thief was listed as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds and was wearing a brown hat, black pants and jacket and a white shirt at the time of the crime. No suspect was named on the report.
HarleyOwner says... August 21, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.
The extra cops doesn't seem to be slowing robberies down.
