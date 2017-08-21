Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 21, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Thief takes 16 cartons of cigarettes, 90 beers from Little Rock grocery store, police say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police say a thief broke into a grocery store early Saturday and stole 16 cartons of cigarettes and three 30-packs of beer.

Surveillance footage from the Edwards Food Giant at 10320 Stagecoach Road in Otter Creek shows a burglar throwing a rock at the glass front door around 2:20 a.m., shattering it, according to a police report.

The thief reportedly jumped over the counter to steal cigarettes, then took the packs of Bud Light on the way out.

An officer who responded to the scene attempted to take the burglar's fingerprints off the door and two packs of cigarettes.

The thief was listed as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds and was wearing a brown hat, black pants and jacket and a white shirt at the time of the crime. No suspect was named on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Thief takes 16 cartons of cigarettes, 90 beers from Little Rock grocery store, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HarleyOwner says... August 21, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.

The extra cops doesn't seem to be slowing robberies down.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online