Human remains found in central Arkansas, state police say; man being questioned in case

A man is being questioned after human remains and the reported victim’s vehicle were found in separate areas of central Arkansas over the weekend, state police said.

Remains discovered Sunday north of Jacksonville are believed to be those of a 23-year-old Alabama woman, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said in a statement.

The woman’s vehicle was found the same day west of Little Rock in the area of Pinnacle Mountain State Park, Sadler said.

Authorities had not named the man being questioned by special agents as of Monday afternoon, only referring to him as being a Jacksonville resident.