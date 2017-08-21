Thief takes box of jewelry from Little Rock store; owner punched during chase, police say

Little Rock police say a store owner was hit in the face while chasing a thief down the street last week.

According to a police report, the robber walked into Fair Park Grocery at 3201 Fair Park Blvd., near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 14.

The robber looked at a glass box full of jewelry, the store owner told officers, then grabbed it and ran out of the store. The store owner chased the thief down the street until a different assailant turned and hit him in the face, a witness said. The 28-year-old witness said the owner appeared to lose consciousness for two to three seconds, according to the report.

The 67-year-old owner told police he could not remember what happened after he left his store.

No suspects were listed on the report but the thief was listed as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt with "CANALS" in white letters on it and black shorts. The attacker was described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt, bluejeans and a black-and-white baseball hat, according to the report.