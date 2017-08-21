Home / Latest News /
Thief takes box of jewelry from Little Rock store; owner punched during chase, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:42 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock police say a store owner was hit in the face while chasing a thief down the street last week.
According to a police report, the robber walked into Fair Park Grocery at 3201 Fair Park Blvd., near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 14.
The robber looked at a glass box full of jewelry, the store owner told officers, then grabbed it and ran out of the store. The store owner chased the thief down the street until a different assailant turned and hit him in the face, a witness said. The 28-year-old witness said the owner appeared to lose consciousness for two to three seconds, according to the report.
The 67-year-old owner told police he could not remember what happened after he left his store.
No suspects were listed on the report but the thief was listed as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt with "CANALS" in white letters on it and black shorts. The attacker was described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt, bluejeans and a black-and-white baseball hat, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Thief takes box of jewelry from Little Rock store; owner punched during chase, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
ToTheLeft says... August 21, 2017 at 3:42 p.m.
Why was a box of jewelry at a grocery store?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.