Third arrest made in fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Arkansas

Authorities said Monday that they have made a third arrest in connection with a shooting in Arkansas that left a 24-year-old man dead last week, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The Springdale Police Department said Billson Andrike, 19, was arrested Friday night, the newspaper reported, citing a preliminary report. He joined Anferney Amram, 18, and Albert Davis, 19, who were both booked at Washington County jail earlier that day.

The arrests came after Xavier Williams was found dead in his apartment Thursday, and Amram admitted to shooting him during an interview with Springdale police, according to previous reports.

The other arrestees reportedly went into Williams’ apartment to retrieve the man’s cellphone, bullet casings and a gun.

Amram, who is being held without bail, faces charges of capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the newspaper reported.

Davis and Andrike, who have both been released on $15,000 bond, are reportedly charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with physical evidence and residential burglary.

The men’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.