Woman waiting for Uber outside Little Rock restaurant gets in wrong vehicle, is robbed, raped, police say

A woman waiting for an Uber after a night out at a Little Rock restaurant mistakenly got in a different vehicle and was later robbed and raped, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim told investigators it started late Thursday while she was waiting for an Uber driver to pick her up in front of Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road.

The woman mistook a vehicle that pulled up for the Uber, and she got in, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Two men were inside. One drove the vehicle to a bank ATM, where the two robbers forced the woman to withdraw $300, the report said.

The woman told investigators she believed she may have been drugged. She said the men drove her to another location, possibly a gas station, before she woke up later to one of the men having sex with her, the report said.

The man forced the woman to perform another sexual act, the report said, noting he later called a taxi to take her home and gave her back $20 of the money withdrawn at the ATM so she could pay the driver.

The victim later went to the hospital, where police officers responded.

The man who raped the woman was described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 145 pounds and had a "clean-shaven head." The other person in the vehicle was said to be a black man with long dreadlocks, a dark complexion and a medium build.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.