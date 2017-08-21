PRESEASON ALL-SEC SELECTIONS

• Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the SEC championship by reporters covering SEC media days this week in Hoover, Ala. The Crimson Tide received 217 of 243 first-place votes along with 225 votes to win the West. Georgia was picked to win the East with 138 first-place votes.

Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

SEC East (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Georgia (138);1,572

2. Florida (96);1,526

3. Tennessee (3);998

4. South Carolina (5);897

5. Kentucky;869

6. Vanderbilt (1);664

7. Missouri;388

SEC WEST

1. Alabama (225);1,683

2. Auburn (13);1,329

3. LSU (4);1,262

4. Arkansas (1);796

5. Texas A&M;722

6. Mississippi State;633

7. Ole Miss;379

SEC CHAMPION (votes)

1. Alabama 217

2. Auburn 11

3. Georgia 6

4. Florida 3, LSU 3

6. Arkansas 1, South Carolina 1, Vanderbilt 1

2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

(Total points earned in parentheses)

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232)

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (201)

OL Martez Ivey, Florida (198)

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (187)

OL Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174)

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)

SECOND TEAM

QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State (121)

RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama (151)

RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn (141)

WR Antonio Callaway, Florida (152)

WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri (91)

TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (115)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (116)

OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (108)

OL K.J. Malone, LSU (101)

OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State (101)

C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (155)

THIRD TEAM

QB Austin Allen, Arkansas (102)

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (105)

RB Sony Michel, Georgia (30)

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (64)

WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (42)

TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida (76)

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama (96)

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss (94)

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss (87)

OL Koda Martin, Texas A&M (69)

C Will Clapp, LSU (66)

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL Da'Ron Payne, Alabama (196)

DL Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama (180)

DL Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172)

DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159)

LB Arden Key, LSU (191)

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180)

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (157)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232)

DB Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156)

DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137)

DB Duke Dawson, Florida (137)

SECOND TEAM

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida (151)

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn (120)

DL Christian LaCouture, LSU (107)

DL Denzil Ware, Kentucky (78)

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama (156)

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina (128)

LB Tre' Williams, Auburn (103)

DB Tray Matthews, Auburn (126)

DB Donte Jackson, LSU (123)

DB Carlton Davis, Auburn (109)

DB Dominick Sanders, Georgia (109)

THIRD TEAM

DL Marcell Frazier, Missouri (77)

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida (76)

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn (70)

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU (54)

LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky (91)

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (82)

LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt (58)

DB Anthony Averett, Alabama (104)

DB Marcell Harris, Florida (83)

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky (71)

DB Tony Brown, Alabama (62)

SPECIALISTS

FIRST TEAM

P JK Scott, Alabama (222)

PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn (218)

RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (176)

AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (161)

SECOND TEAM

P Johnny Townsend, Florida (99)

PK Eddy Piniero, Florida (106)

RS Evan Berry, Tennssee (117)

AP Derrius Guice, LSU (133)

THIRD TEAM

P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (58)

PK Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss (94)

RS Antonio Callaway, Florida (84)

AP Kerryon Johnson, Auburn (66)

NOTES

• The top vote-getters in 2017 were Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Derrius Guice (LSU).

• Since 2000, Arkansas running back Darren McFadden (Arkansas) is the only unanimous selection to the SEC media days first team at his position.

• Since 1992, the most players on a first-team prior to this year's vote was nine by Alabama in 2011 and eight by Alabama (2010) and Florida (2009).

