Monday, August 21, 2017, 11:59 a.m.

ROCKHOUNDS 9, TRAVELERS 1

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:07 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — B.J. Boyd singled three times, also stealing two bases as the Midland Rock-Hounds beat the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday. J.P. Sportman homered and doubled with two runs and two RBI for Midland. Up 2-0 in the fourth, Midland added to its lead when Sportman hit a two-run home run. The RockHounds later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth. Midland southpaw A.J. Puk (2-3) allowed one run on five hits over six innings. Travs starter Lindsey Caughel (9-10) took the loss after allowing 5 runs and 9 hits over 5 innings. The Travelers return home Tuesday night to play Tulsa.

Print Headline: ROCKHOUNDS 9, TRAVELERS 1

