Rookie RB shines in Steelers' victory

PITTSBURGH — Rookie running back James Conner set up Pittsburgh’s winning fourth-quarter touchdown pass in the Steelers’ 17-13 exhibition victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Conner, the former University of Pittsburgh star who overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a serious right knee injury to reach the NFL, broke off runs of 17 and 19 yards, leading to Bart Houston’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter.

Conner was greeted with an ovation on the third series of the game when he made his first carry. The third-round pick busted off three other runs longer than 10 yards and ended his NFL debut with 98 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Matt Ryan led the Falcons to a touchdown in his only series and finished 4 of 6 for 57 yards. In two series during the preseason, Ryan, the 2016 NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, has gone 6 of 8 for 88 yards with a touchdown and a 123.6 passer rating.

Pittsburgh receiver Martavis Bryant played his first game in more than 18 months.

The NFL suspended Bryant in March 2016 for a second violation of its substance abuse policy. He also opened the 2015 season with a four-game suspension because of multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. Bryant, who is still in the process of being fully reinstated by the league, remains suspended, but is permitted to participate in all preseason activities — including practices and games.

Steelers rookie Josh Dobbs targeted Bryant on the first play of the game, but the offense sputtered with consecutive three-and-outs. Dobbs, a fourth-round pick, was 10 of 19 for 70 yards with an interception.

Bryant, who had two catches for 20 yards, later fumbled an end-around, but made up for it with a 23-yard reception on a drive that ended with a field goal.

Tevin Coleman got the start at running back for the Falcons with Devonta Freeman previously ruled out with a concussion. But the Falcons’ primary backfield focus was the competition for the third running back spot.

SAINTS 13, CHARGERS 7

CARSON, Calif. — Alvin Kamara ran for a 50-yard touchdown and the New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Safety Dexter McCoil intercepted Ryan Nassib’s fourth-quarter pass and returned it 99 yards for the Chargers’ lone touchdown.

The Saints’ cautious approach gave Kamara a chance to shine. He burst off the left side for a touchdown on New Orleans’ first play from scrimmage. The third-round pick from Tennessee finished with 61 yards on five carries and added a 22-yard catch-and-run coming out of the backfield.

Chase Daniel was 7 of 12 for 80 yards in place of Drew Brees, finding Michael Thomas for a 28-yard reception to help set up Wil Lutz’s 53-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

Lutz added a 26-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining.

