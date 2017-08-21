Shooting injures Hot Springs man

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was in serious condition at a local hospital Sunday after being shot "multiple times" in the torso Saturday night, according to Hot Springs police.

Police responded to 311 Linwood Ave. at 8:37 p.m. Saturday in reference to a possible shooting and found Michael White, 34, lying in the driveway of 309 Linwood Ave. with gunshot wounds, a news release said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported White to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where he underwent surgery.

"When our officers arrived on scene, they gathered information about a possible person of interest and possible vehicle of interest," Hot Springs Cpl. Kirk Zaner said Sunday.

The Garland County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police stopped that vehicle later at the Shell Station at 3039 Albert Pike Road, according to Zaner.

"As of right now, [the vehicle] is part of the investigation, but no arrests have been made," Zaner said.

Detectives with the Hot Springs Police Department are working to gather evidence and interview witnesses, the news release said.

