U.S. responds fast to subdue Europe

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lexi Thompson set the tone by rallying from four holes down. The rest of the Americans took it from there and restored their dominance in the Solheim Cup

"I was just, like, 'I just have to go all in and go for it all,'" Thompson said.

Her U.S. teammates followed her lead and the Americans finished off their most-decisive Solheim Cup victory in more than 20 years, beating Europe 16½-11½ on Sunday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches, and Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory.

"They played for the person behind them and in front of them," said Juli Inkster, who joined Judy Rankin as the only U.S. captains to win the Solheim Cup twice. "And they played some amazing golf."

The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament and have won five the past seven matches, including a victory in Germany in 2005.

It was the largest margin of victory since an 17-11 triumph in 1996 in Wales.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up.

Kerr (21 points) is the all-time U.S. leader in Solheim points. Creamer (19½) is No. 2.

Thompson ended up halving with Anna Nordqvist, and Angel Yin halved with Karine Icher as the teams split the 12 singles matches. Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang also won for the U.S. Salas edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 up, and Kang beat Emily Pedersen 3 and 1.

For Europe, Catriona Matthew beat Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) 1 up, Caroline Masson topped Michelle Wie 4 and 2, Charley Hull edged Brittany Lang 1 up, Carlota Ciganda beat Brittany Lincicome 4 and 3, and Madelene Sagstrom defeated Austin Ernst 3 and 2.

"We just got outplayed, no doubt about it," European captain Annika Sorenstam said. "Just congratulate the USA because they played some awesome golf."

Sorenstam tried to keep the mood light with her team before play began when she dressed up in a blue and yellow Viking hat and wig and dancing for the cameras

Her team five points down entering the day.

Nordqvist did her best to set the tone for the Europeans in the opening match, winning the first four holes.

But after a birdie on No. 10, Thompson holed out from 112 yards for eagle on the 11th hole -- a shot so impressive that even Nordqvist was compelled to high-five her.

Thompson, 22, followed with an eagle putt on the 15th hole, and a birdie on 16 put her ahead for the first time. Nordqvist rallied, earning the half-point by sticking her 154-yard approach on No. 18 within a foot, but Thompson's rally boosted the spirits of the U.S. team.

"To me, that was like six points," Inkster said. "It's probably fitting they both got half a point. Both played amazingly. It just shows the heart of her and her determination. You think she's out of it and then the switch goes off."

