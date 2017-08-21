Up close, personal

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Josh Bell didn't find himself dispensing much advice during an afternoon spent with 12-year-old Little Leaguers.

"No one came to me and asked, 'What do you think about my swing?'" Bell said. "It was more like, 'Follow me on Instagram' or like this or that picture. It was more lighthearted."

Then, he gave them a firsthand demonstration of how to hit one out.

Bell hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in the MLB Little League Classic on Sunday night.

The teams played at renovated Bowman Field, a 91-year-old minor league ballpark located 5 miles from where the Little League World Series is taking place.

Little Leaguers were seated in the front rows for the game, after spending the afternoon mingling with the big-league players, part of a Major League Baseball initiative to celebrate youth baseball.

The Pirates shook hands on the field, as they always do after a victory, the final out of MLB's first regular-season game in Williamsport.

And then -- in a nod to Little League baseball -- both teams lined up at home plate and shook hands with each other, throwing in some hugs and high-fives to finish off a feel-good day.

"It was refreshing every once in a while to be able to look in the stands and see the kids watching the game," Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said. "It was one of the highlights of my career."

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny said he appreciated the atmosphere inside a 2,366-seat venue that was packed with 2,596 fans.

"You can't help but get caught up, especially these kids treating our players like they're heroes as they walk through there," Matheny said. "Pretty special stuff. I think that's something they never get used to completely."

Little League players took part all night, beginning with the opening pitch.

A player from each team lined up from center field and around the bases to relay the first pitch to Pirates catcher Chris Stewart. Players also relayed lineup cards to officials, answered trivia questions on the field for Xboxes and signed memorabilia. Kids got the best seats in the house -- in the front rows and winding around both dugouts.

They also got a chance to take over the stadium public address system, announcing players as they walked to the plate, and were treated to nearly 200 snow cones bought by Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham.

