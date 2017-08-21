Weather ripe for state to see today's eclipse

Today's forecast: Mostly sunny with a slight possibility of rain and a 100 percent chance of the sun disappearing.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock expects today's afternoon sky to offer Arkansans a decent view when the moon blocks most of the sun.

"I think what people will see [Monday] is very similar to what we're seeing outside right now," National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Clarke said Sunday afternoon at about 4 p.m. when the sun was visible in the blue August sky with scattered clouds drifting slowly.

Temperatures are expected to range from the lower 80s to mid-90s with a 10 percent to 30 percent chance of rain from about 11:40 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

The Natural State's first contact with today's solar eclipse will occur at 11:43 a.m. in Northwest Arkansas, and the last contact will be in West Memphis at 2:50 p.m. Most of the state will see peak coverage at about 1:20 p.m.

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will sweep from coast to coast today in the United States. The moon will totally block the midday sun along a narrow sliver of land from Oregon to South Carolina.

Arkansas will see a partial eclipse. In the state's northeast corner, the moon will blot out 97 percent of the sun, while in the southeast corner 82 percent of the sun will be obstructed.

The contiguous United States last saw a total solar eclipse in 1979, but it touched only five northwestern states.

The spectacle has scientists, teachers and astronomy enthusiasts ecstatic. The rare event won't occur again in the United States for seven years, when much of Arkansas will find itself in the path of totality Aug. 8, 2024.

A coast-to-coast event won't happen again until 2045.

NASA's associate administrator for science missions, Thomas Zurbuchen, spent Sunday in a NASA aircraft on a practice run before today, when he'll watch the eclipse from the plane.

"Can't wait for the cosmic moment Mon morning," he tweeted.

The rarity has people trekking hours across the country into the 70-mile-wide path of totality, which will stretch 2,600 miles.

In Salem, Ore., a field outside the state fairgrounds transformed into a campground for the 8,500 who plan to enjoy the views from there.

Experts have urged the public to be safe while viewing the eclipse, especially in areas like Arkansas, which won't experience 100 percent blockage.

Eclipse viewers should wear specially rated protective eyewear to avoid damage to their eyes during the astronomical show. Those glasses have been difficult to find, though, as convenience stores and supermarkets in Arkansas sold out long ago.

Some school districts across the state ordered eclipse glasses for their children only to have the glasses recalled because they weren't strong enough to block all of the sun's harmful rays.

Bethany Carter, 34, of Maumelle spent Sunday visiting stores in Little Rock in a last-ditch effort to find some glasses for today, but she said every store she had tried was out of stock.

Those without glasses can make pinhole projectors to cast an image of the eclipse with household materials like cereal boxes. NASA also plans to stream views of the eclipse from more than 60 telescopes, aircraft and balloons at nasa.gov/eclipselive.

In Jonesboro on Sunday, one group set up tables outside a pizza restaurant and mini-golf course to sell eclipse glasses for $5 apiece. Carter's frustration had her considering the two-hour drive.

"This is what I get for waiting," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

Metro on 08/21/2017