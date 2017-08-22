$12,000 worth of televisions stolen from Arkansas apartments

Someone made off with two dozen televisions that had been installed in unoccupied units at an Arkansas apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers were sent Friday morning to investigate after an official with Zimmer Development Co. discovered the Insignia 43-inch Smart TVs were missing from units in a pair of buildings in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, according to a police report.

The TV sets, which included remotes and cables, had been installed about two weeks earlier and were valued at $500 apiece. It wasn't immediately clear when they were taken, the report stated, noting workers had been in and out of the units and the doors were not locked.

No suspects were named on the report.