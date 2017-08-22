Home /
JOHN BRUMMETT: A compromise broached
In a continued spirit of civil dialogue, let us remain constructive and consider today a proposed compromise on Confederate monuments.
It begins as follows: Those who are romantically attached to the Confederate States of America and determined to fight to preserve its monuments in the public square may continue to have those monuments as they are and where they are.
No one else pays much attention to them. I doubt Rebel romanticists pay much attention except when they get worked up over the idea that politically correct liberals are coming.
These kinds of arguments are almost always less about anything constructive than everything fearful and resentful.
Let's face the fact: If we try to take these statues down, then the unreconstructed rebels will make a public spectacle. Then those resistant to their retrogression, believing anything short of vigorous resistance is appeasement of racism, will counter with their own public spectacle.
That's two spectacles too many.
Some modern devotees of the Confederacy are simply un-evolved. They're not filled with hate, but limited by perspective.
But there are outright human horrors among them, meaning those openly professing racial and ethnic hatred, espousing white supremacy and celebrating Nazism.
As a simple tactical consideration, those beasts are not worth our trouble.
Most of us have a 21st century to live in, a preposterous presidency to survive and human evolution to experience.
White supremacists and neo-Nazis may go ahead with their waving of the flags of hatred, the performance of Hitler salutes and the updating of despicable websites. It's a free country. The great American majority will aspire in the meantime to return to the glorious bliss achieved by oblivion of them--until their fascism arose in Charlottesville to infect our consciousness.
So, to the proposed compromise: In return for letting Rebel monuments stand, I ask only that the non-haters among monument loyalists--the mere Rebel romanticists who might be receptive to broader and fair-minded perspective--open their minds to the extent possible and read and consider to the end through two points I wish to develop.
First, about ancestry: Everybody has one. Most of us treasure ours. But some of us endeavor, even as we treasure it, to evolve from it objectively.
Others of you immerse yourselves in that ancestry, in yesteryear. You are egocentric and anachronistic.
You can treasure your ancestors and, at the same time, learn and accept, by your evolution and the world's, that your ancestors were wrong.
You can treasure your ancestors and, at the same time, come to respect that an insistence on public-space celebration of your ancestors degrades others' ancestors whose enslavement your ancestors were fighting to preserve.
All ancestries were created equal.
Consider the great-great grandsons of Stonewall Jackson, the fierce Confederate general whose monument stands in Richmond, pointed northward, as if to be fighting still.
These two descendants, Jack and Warren Christian, last week published an open letter calling for removal of their ancestor's monument.
They wrote that they were proud of their great-great-grandfather, but not of what his monument represented. They said they were equally proud of their great-great grand-aunt, Stonewall's sister, an abolitionist who sided with the Union.
"Your relationship to your family heritage changes over time, and it can and should evolve," they wrote.
You can be proud of your Civil War ancestors and yet use indoor plumbing, drive a car, watch television and use a computer.
Beloved personal ancestors are best memorialized in private cemeteries with privately secured gravestone--by the private market, not big government.
Second, about the real context these Confederate monuments represent: Most of them, at least in the South where they are predominantly located, began rising in public squares in the 1890s. That was largely at the behest of women wanting to honor their husbands who were surviving Confederate soldiers and beginning in that decade to die.
But the monuments proliferated after that, until the 1930s, mainly through a Southern period of lynching and Jim Crow laws that segregated and oppressed black people. Small-town Southern white men would sit at city council meetings and vote to install Confederate monuments, then don hooded robes to terrorize black people.
Those monuments are less about memorializing the Civil War and honoring ancestors than about continued post-war defiance and the proudly lingering racist evil of the region.
S ome suggest keeping the monuments erect, but adding new explanations about the bitter truths of the Civil War.
I'm for whatever works, but bitter truth is the very thing the romanticists and racists rise against.
Anyway, a statue of Robert E. Lee doesn't stand to educate anyone about the war. It extols a person, in this case one of many fine attributes who, fatefully, fought against his own great country on the wrong side of history.
I embrace the pragmatic solution: Leave the monuments alone and go back to giving them the thorough ignoring they deserve.
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 08/22/2017
Print Headline: A compromise broached
arkateacher54 says... August 22, 2017 at 5:24 a.m.
I demand we remove John Brummet. I am offended by his continued presence in the Natural State. He has no more brains than a statue, and if we are going to remove statues we may as well remove him.
DoubleBlind says... August 22, 2017 at 5:26 a.m.
Many inevitably will be vandalized or destroyed if left in place and will continue to foment violence. What those who support these abhorrent symbols fail to grasp is that their 'heritage' means slaves were deprived of any of their own. They were taken from their homelands and ancestors never to see them again. So, no, not 'all ancestries were created equal.'
Ragmop says... August 22, 2017 at 6:44 a.m.
Most people in this country wouldn't know the difference between a statue of Robert E. Lee and the Virgin Mary and could care less. This whole controversy is about the politically correct crowd trying to impose its will on the conservative crowd. I suggest that all those offended by some concrete slab or statue standing in a public park somewhere go back to staring endlessly at their smartphone and hope they don't walk into one of them.
ARMNAR says... August 22, 2017 at 7:10 a.m.
I pity your students, arkateacher.
RBear says... August 22, 2017 at 7:26 a.m.
arkateacher, I demand you be removed from the comment boards due to your lack of intelligence on most matters. If you truly are a teacher, you are a disgrace to the profession.
Now, for the real statement. No I don't demand your removal because, while you really offer no contribution to this argument you are a dissenting voice which is what our republic was founded upon within rational boundaries.
Are all viewpoints acceptable? Certainly not and we have a framework of democracy that helps guide us on what should be considered acceptable. Any viewpoint that conflicts with the liberties expressed by the founders in the Declaration or Bill of Rights such as freedom and equality should not be expressed.
As Brummett accurately explained, some monuments to Confederate soldiers were in memory of the fallen by their wives. Those should rightfully be displayed on private soil or possibly the battlefields as a memorial to their fallen husbands and sons. But those honoring leaders of the Confederacy as if they were the champions of our nation should be removed. They were champions alright, but of a confederacy that sought to preserve and protect the right to own and trade human beings for economic benefit.
It is time our nation recognize the wrong of those deeds by Southerners who built them as a final act of defiance against the Union and the civil rights of our country.
odinson says... August 22, 2017 at 8:12 a.m.
Sad that a large number of Arkansas teachers have the same mindset. The good ones move, the ones like this person try to force their backwards opinions on their students.
We're not your students and obviously we've been other places and know how the world works. We recognize your type... Part of the problem, never part of the solution.
TimberTopper says... August 22, 2017 at 8:24 a.m.
John you make a rational suggestion, to which, you will be scolded many times for. The haters will be here chances are. Keep up the good work!
hah406 says... August 22, 2017 at 8:29 a.m.
Ragmop you are completely wrong. Being opposed to public symbols of slavery, racism, and a treasonous attempt at succession from the United States is not being politically correct. It is speaking and acting with a sense of morality. I also seriously doubt you want to go on with equating conservatives with the KKK, white nationalists, and anti-Semitic folks, it being those groups who use the monuments and their possible relocation as a cause for espousing their vile, racist views.
nc72211 says... August 22, 2017 at 8:36 a.m.
Things have changed since Trump. Some you have forgotten about them. Do you remember under the Obama regime when any resistance was tantamount to racism? When you could expect NE'ern and west coast elites to advance the identity politics agenda successfully on an hourly basis?
My mind exploded when that sick monster Dylann Roof killed the people in Charleston. The 48 hr response to this was to remove the confederate flags? Seriously? We also needed to change the name of Confederate blvb , which btw runs (ran) in front of a confederate cemetery.
So now we need to cleanse our landscape of statues and memorials. I'm all for it if you can promise me that this will make everyone happy and allow us to finally live together as just plain ole Americans. Will people actually be happy?
None of this when given an opportunity to participate in the debate is a bad thing. Most people are good people and don't want to see others suffer an indignity. The problem lies in the blanket calling people racists for any kind of concern or wanting to be included in the conversation.
mozarky2 says... August 22, 2017 at 9:41 a.m.
TT, funny you should support Brummett's column supporting removal of the monuments on Sunday, but then agree with him advocating the monuments should stay on Tuesday.
Apparently, the DNC has seen the polling on removal of the monuments and ordered Brummett to ease up a little.
Does the DNC have you on speed dial, too?
