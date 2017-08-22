Arkansas man charged with rape, accused of assaulting girl for 2 years

An Arkansas man has been charged with rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child for about two years, according to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday.

On June 26, a Calhoun County sheriff's office deputy was sent to a home on South Cane Street in Thornton after getting a call about a possible rape.

The deputy spoke with the caller, who said she was babysitting a girl who said she'd been touched inappropriately, the affidavit states.

The girl told her babysitter that a man she knew, later identified as 33-year-old Steven J. Warner of Thornton, had touched her and committed other sexual acts, the document says.

The girl told the deputy the behavior had been going on for two years. The affidavit did not state the age of the girl.

Warner was later found in a wooded area near the home, the affidavit says. He was charged with rape and had his first appearance in Calhoun County court Tuesday, online records show.