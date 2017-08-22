Crew sought for feature film to start shooting in central Arkansas later this year

A feature film that will begin shooting in central Arkansas later this year is seeking crew members, the Arkansas film commissioner said Tuesday.

Christopher Crane said in a statement that all crew members in all positions are being sought for a five-week shoot that will begin in October.

Crane said he couldn't divulge the name of the production, though the call comes weeks after State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, said God's Not Dead 3 would be filmed in Arkansas this fall. Rapert spoke in July after the producers of the series donated $25,000 toward a replacement Ten Commandments monument after the original was smashed less than a day after its installation on state Capitol grounds.

God's Not Dead 2 was filmed in Little Rock and its surrounding areas in 2015.

Asked if he could confirm the movie was the God's Not Dead sequel, Crane said he couldn't offer more details yet but that more information would be released in the coming weeks.

"It's a good feature film for central Arkansas," he said. "We're excited to have it."

There was one indication in the call for crew members that it might be the next God's Not Dead movie. The call asked for those interested in joining the crew to send resumes to an email with the same initials: gnd3movie@gmail.com.

Applicants were asked to put their position or department in the subject line. The positions are union and paid, the statement noted.