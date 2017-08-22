With deadline looming, iconic Arkansas hotel could make stopgap fixes, do 'full-blown' renovation later, official says

A landmark Arkansas hotel facing a Nov. 8 deadline to make needed repairs to its structure or close could make temporary fixes to stay open before more thorough improvements later, an official told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Chief Building Official Mike Scott said he is "anxious" to hear about the exterior repair plans for the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, though he said a complete restoration isn't necessarily required for the hotel to avoid shutting down.

"We would love for them to get it all done, or at least patched up to make it through another winter," he told the newspaper. "They could make it safe for the winter and hopefully do a full-blown renovation soon."

Forty-seven rooms at the hotel were shut down late last week for electrical code violations, but those were quickly repaired and reopened.

The fixes to the exterior, however, are needed before freezing weather causes the plaster to crack and come loose, Scott said previously.

General Manager Bob Martorana told the Sentinel-Record that the hotel is "formulating a plan" to repair the exterior.