Dini making the most of his chance
By Paul Boyd
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m. Updated today at 2:58 a.m.
created on Monday 8/7/2017 a
Nick Dini
Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals
Position: Catcher
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
Notable: Right-handed hitting catcher was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 14th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft out of Wagner University. … Played second base and caught in college. … Limited to just 20 games last season because of a broken hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch batting. … Currently hitting .333 in 55 games for the Naturals
SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson admitted his first impression of Nick Dini in spring training wasn't good. But the 24-year-old has worked hard to change the former Major League catcher's opinion over the past couple of months.
The 14th round draft pick out of Wagner has done nothing but hit since bypassing Wilmington to come to Class Double-A in early June, when the Naturals had circumstances deplete their catching corps. Parker Morin and Allan de San Miguel both suffered injuries and Zane Evans was reassigned to extended spring training to try his hand on the mound.
Dini was promoted to Northwest Arkansas after 24 games at Low A Lexington, where he hit .283. His batting average has hovered around .350 until a recent slump, but he's still at .333 despite going just 3 for his last 21. He also has 23 RBIs. But Wilson, who caught eight seasons in the Major Leagues, said Dini has made tremendous strides behind the plate, too.
But Wilson didn't like what he saw in the spring or in his first game with the Naturals.
"I had a him a couple days in the spring and I thought he was very reserved and not enough energy," Wilson said. "The first game he caught here wasn't very good. Not a good set-up, not a good target. To his credit, he went back and watched it and realized what it takes to be a big league catcher. He's taken it and ran with and I'm proud of him for that."
Dini said he's been working to learn a difficult position without having much experience. He was a second baseman first in college and didn't become a full-time catcher until he got to pro ball. The New Jersey native has now caught more games (79) than in his first two seasons combined (52).
"People watching don't realize it's more than catching and throwing," Dini said. "There's so much to catching that you don't see from the technical stuff to the mental side like pitching calling and handling a staff."
Having Wilson as a manager has been a positive, but not always easy," Dini said.
"I enjoy picking his brain every day," Dini said. "He's here and can help me and I'm going to get the most of it. You feel a little pressure because you want to impress the guy and he's not easy to impress."
But Wilson has been impressed. He called Dini "the best he's had" as far as initiating conversations and asking questions.
"He's even better than Cam Gallagher and I thought Cam did a good job," Wilson said. "He's in the big leagues now."
The catching tools have improved over the two months in Northwest Arkansas, but Wilson said Dini's bat, although strong, has also gotten better.
"He's so mechanically sound and got a great approach," Wilson said. "He's got bat barrel accuracy that's hard to teach. The higher up he goes that will continue because pitchers are around the plate more."
Dini has been a bright spot in a second half that's been difficult with lots of roster turnover, after winning the Texas League North Division first-half title.
The Naturals (22-34 second half) open the final home stand of the season today against Springfield. They are currently in last place in the North Division, but will host the second-half North Division champion to begin the playoffs on Sept. 8. Northwest Arkansas will host the first two games of the best-of-five series.
Sports on 08/22/2017
Print Headline: Dini making the most of his chance
