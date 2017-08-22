Fatal Springdale shooting leads to arrest of 3rd man

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a third man in connection with a shooting death in Springdale, according to a preliminary police report released Monday.

Billson Andrike, 19, of 2581 Appleglen St. in Springdale was arrested Friday night in regard to hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and residential burglary. He was released Sunday from the Washington County jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Police found Xavier Williams, 24, dead Thursday inside his apartment at 276 Strawberry Meadows Place, Apartment 209. He had been shot multiple times with a 9mm handgun, according to the report.

Police believe Williams was shot Wednesday. A family member of Williams called police Thursday, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, police spokesman. Williams' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

Detectives arrested Anferney Amram, 18, and Albert Davis, 19, on Friday.

Amram was arrested in regard to capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in the city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held Monday in the jail with no bond set.

Davis was arrested in regard to residential burglary, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension. He was released from the jail on a $15,000 bond on Saturday.

Davis told police he and Andrike went into the apartment and picked up the bullet casings and Williams' cellphone and threw them away somewhere in Springdale, according to the preliminary report. Andrike told police he did not take anything from the apartment.

Amram took the gun, pulled it apart and threw it out of a moving vehicle in Bentonville, according to the report. A juvenile was with Amram at the time, police said. Taylor said in an email Monday morning that police had not yet interviewed the boy.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

State Desk on 08/22/2017