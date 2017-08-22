Indians pull off odd walk-off bunt to beat Red Sox

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, RED SOX 4

CLEVELAND -- Brandon Guyer scored when first baseman Brock Holt threw away Roberto Perez's bunt in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

After Guyer's leadoff double against Brandon Workman (0-1), Holt fielded the bunted ball and tried to throw out Guyer at third. Guyer slid into the bag as the throw skipped past third baseman Rafael Devers, then got to his feet and raced across home plate. Teammates ran onto the field and doused Perez with water and white powder.

Perez also had a three-run home run in the second inning.

Cody Allen (1-6) allowed Christian Vazquez's leadoff single in the ninth, but retired the next three hitters. The inning ended when shortstop Francisco Lindor ran down Mookie Betts' popup in center field with his back to home plate.

Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller left in the seventh inning after aggravating the patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Miller recently returned after more than two weeks on the disabled list with the knee injury.

Boston led 4-3 behind two-run home runs by Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi before Edwin Encarnacion tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single.

Holt replaced Mitch Moreland, who was a late scratch because of a sore neck. Moreland took a forearm in the back of the head from Holt on a play Sunday. Manager John Farrell said Moreland passed concussion tests, but he decided to hold him out of the lineup.

Ramirez's fifth-inning home run made it 4-3. Benintendi hit his home run in the first.

Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt left the game after being struck on the mask by a warmup pitch in the sixth inning from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana also left the game with an injury, exiting in the eighth inning with lower back tightness.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for Boston. Mike Clevinger allowed both home runs and gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings for Cleveland.

Jay Bruce was 1 for 4 in his first home game since being acquired from the New York Mets on Aug. 9.

WHITE SOX 7-2, TWINS 6-10 Jorge Polanco, who has five home runs, hit a three-run home run off Derek Holland in the eighth inning of the opener and host Chicago beat Minnesota. Polanco hit his second three-run home run of the day as Minnesota scored six times in the second inning and routed Chicago to split a doubleheader.

ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 3 Adam Jones hit a pair of home runs, Jonathan Schoop added a three-run shot and Baltimore beat visiting Oakland. Wade Miley held the A's to 2 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks over 6-plus innings to pick up his first victory at Camden Yards since June 17. Miley is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Oakland this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, PIRATES 5 (12) Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helping Los Angeles top host Pittsburgh. Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in center for his 22nd of the season. The Pirates threatened in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with two out, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2 (10) A.J. Pollock hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and visiting Arizona snapped a three-game skid with a victory over New York. J.D. Martinez had an RBI single and left fielder David Peralta threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate for the Diamondbacks, who began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 6, BRAVES 5 Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second consecutive victory since coming up from the minors, leading Seattle to a victory over host Atlanta. Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career -- in his first big league at-bat.

