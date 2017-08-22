Police: Woman with baby blanket across face robs Little Rock sandwich stop, linked to 2nd holdup

Little Rock police say they are searching for a woman accused of robbing two sandwich shops in three days.

The most recent robbery reportedly occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Subway at 6701 W. 12th St.

An employee at that location told officers that she saw a male driver in a silver sedan just before she opened the store. According to a Little Rock Police Department report, she said she assumed he was checking the restaurant's business hours and went to the back to smoke after unlocking the front door.

A few minutes later, the employee told officers, she heard the door chime and walked to the front of the store. At first, she saw no one, she said, but when she approached the office door, she found a woman holding a steak knife and wearing a baby blanket across her face, the report states.

The employee said she led the woman to the cash register and opened the drawer. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman reportedly fled through the front door and got into a silver sedan with the driver the employee had seen earlier.

Police believe the same woman was involved in a robbery Sunday morning at a Subway location just 1.5 miles away, across from War Memorial Stadium. That robbery at the eatery at 10500 W. Markham St. also involved a kitchen knife, according to the police report.

In a social media post Tuesday, police described the robber as a black woman in her 20s. She stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She should be considered “armed and dangerous,”police said.