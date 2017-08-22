Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 1:07 p.m.

No charges filed after man shot in face in Little Rock, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.

Little Rock police said Tuesday that charges won't be filed in a Monday shooting in part because the victim, who was shot in the face, did not want to pursue them.

Officers were called at 5:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, according to a dispatch log.

Terry Jones, 22, was reportedly taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot in the face. He was listed in stable condition and speaking when authorities arrived, said officer Steve Moore, a department spokesman.

A witness told police he saw a masked gunman creep up behind Jones, who had his back turned, the report said. The witness said the person shot Jones and ran away.

When speaking with Jones, he expressed he did not want to press charges and "would not cooperate," Moore said Tuesday morning.

On Monday, police pursued a vehicle that matched the shooter's vehicle description. A 26-year-old man inside the vehicle was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, including drug possession and fleeing, records show.

jkc78 says... August 22, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.

perfect example of why LR has such as bad violent crime problem.

