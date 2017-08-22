Home / Latest News /
No charges filed after man shot in face in Little Rock, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Little Rock police said Tuesday that charges won't be filed in a Monday shooting in part because the victim, who was shot in the face, did not want to pursue them.
Officers were called at 5:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, according to a dispatch log.
Terry Jones, 22, was reportedly taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot in the face. He was listed in stable condition and speaking when authorities arrived, said officer Steve Moore, a department spokesman.
A witness told police he saw a masked gunman creep up behind Jones, who had his back turned, the report said. The witness said the person shot Jones and ran away.
When speaking with Jones, he expressed he did not want to press charges and "would not cooperate," Moore said Tuesday morning.
On Monday, police pursued a vehicle that matched the shooter's vehicle description. A 26-year-old man inside the vehicle was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, including drug possession and fleeing, records show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: No charges filed after man shot in face in Little Rock, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
jkc78 says... August 22, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
perfect example of why LR has such as bad violent crime problem.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.