Outdoor briefs

Festival set for Bella Vista trails

The City of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Community Church will host a trail festival in the church's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 2. The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Several scheduled events are planned, including guided hikes, a group trail run and various group mountain bike rides. Two guided hikes will also be offered, starting at 8 a.m. A group trail run will start at 7 a.m., and group rides begin at 9 a.m.

For details go to the Back 40 Trails Facebook page at www.facebook.com/back40trails/.

Cleanup targets Lee Creek

A cleanup along Lee Creek in Devil's Den State Park will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

Gloves and trash bags are provided. Coffee and doughnuts are served to volunteers before the cleanup and a hot dog lunch is served after the work.

Call the park at 479-761-3325 for details.

Hikers start fall season

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will open the fall hiking season with a trail cleanup hike at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 at Park Springs Park, 301 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville.

The hike is 3.5 miles, moderate difficulty. Hikers should bring a sack lunch or lunch is available in downtown Bentonville.

A hike of the Lost Bridge Trail at Lost Bridge North Park on Beaver Lake will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 15. Meet at the trailhead. Hikers should bring a sack lunch.

All hikers are welcome. For details, contact Dora Brach, 417-501-4535, or dora16@gmail.com.

Beaver Lake cleanup set

The annual Beaver Lake Cleanup is set for Sept. 30.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter on all areas of the lake. Trash bags are provided at Prairie Creek and other Army Corps of Engineers parks at 8 a.m. or later. Lunch and prize drawings start at 11:30 a.m.

Call the corps at 479-636-1210 for details.

Fall ride welcomes bicyclists

The fall Square 2 Square Bicycle Ride along the Razorback Regional Greenway is set for Sept. 16.

Participants cycle about 30 miles of the greenway from the Bentonville downtown square to the Fayetteville town square, then enjoy post-ride festivities such as live music, farmers markets, refreshments and discounts to area businesses.

The one-way ride starts in staggered times between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The finish-line festivities take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ride is $30 for adults; $20 for youth ages 9-15; and children under 9 are free. Registration includes a T-shirt, water bottle and finisher medal. To register visit www.fayetteville.onlinesignup.org.

Sports on 08/22/2017