Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 1:02 p.m.

PHOTO: Police find thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets in car

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.

PHOTO BY POLICE OSNABRUECK VIA AP

This undated picture provided by Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck police shows an ecstasy pill.


BERLIN — German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump's head.

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, said they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

