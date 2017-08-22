Home / Latest News /
Robbed, punched, cut by pair at Little Rock park, teen tells police
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was reportedly cut and robbed at a Little Rock park Monday afternoon.
The victim told police she was at Centennial Park on West 16th Street when she heard someone yell, “Come here!” around 12:30 p.m.
Turning, the victim saw a male and female assailant approaching her, according to a police report. Before the pair reached her, the victim said, she emptied her cash from her fanny pack into her underwear, according to the report.
The male reportedly punched the victim, knocking her to the ground, then took her fanny pack, which contained her cellphone, debit card and ID.
The victim, who was covering her head and face with her hands, told police that she felt something like a knife cut her. The female said, “Let’s go,” and the pair reportedly fled in a gray Chevrolet.
The victim told police that she then walked four blocks to her home. The report stated she later went to a hospital, where she was taken into surgery for a cut along her wrist.
Security told an officer the teen had $1,200 when she entered the hospital.
No suspects were named on the report.
JIMBOB47 says... August 22, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
What the hell ?? $1200 cash on a 19-yr-old? Dealer??

Kharma says... August 22, 2017 at 6:09 p.m.
The teen had $1,200.00 ... hmmmmm ... not an inordinate sum for the productive, but for most 19 year-olds an amazing sum of money. Methinks something is rotten in the state of Arkansas.

