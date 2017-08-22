Arkansas man accused of setting his truck on fire outside fast-food restaurant

A 44-year-old man is accused of setting his truck on fire outside a McDonald's in central Arkansas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Greenbrier police said they received a call around 8 a.m. Aug. 15 about a fire outside the fast-food restaurant. When officers arrived, they found a white truck with a flatbed trailer burning in the parking lot outside.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, officers contacted the driver, Tee Jay Harris. He said he left the vehicle in the parking lot the day before and had not returned until being summoned there by police around 9:15 a.m. that morning, according to the affidavit.

Harris reportedly added that he had been at the doctor’s office for an appointment around the time the fire began.

Later that day, officers obtained surveillance footage from the McDonald's that showed Harris entering his vehicle at 7:55 a.m., the affidavit said. When Harris exited, smoke was visible coming from the rear of the truck, authorities said.

Police arrested Harris on an arson charge Thursday morning. He was being held Tuesday at Faulkner County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The affidavit didn't list the restaurant's address, though the only location listed in Greenbrier online is at 55 S. Broadview St.