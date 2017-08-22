Arkansas teen accused in string of burglaries at churches, school

Authorities say they have arrested an 18-year-old accused of burglarizing at least four Arkansas churches and one school this summer.

In a news release, Fort Smith police said Jacob Favela is accused of stealing iPads, laptops and computer towers and monitors during a string of burglaries between July 14 and Aug. 1.

He reportedly wore tactical gear during the burglaries and waved at video cameras as he walked by.

The break-ins were reported at Community Bible Church, Faith United Methodist Church, East Side Baptist Church, New Life Church and Chaffin Junior High, all located in Fort Smith.

Police said evidence found after the robbery at New Life Church on Aug. 1 led to Favela as a suspect. Some of the items stolen were found in Favela's residence, according to the news release, and he was arrested Saturday.

The teen faces six counts of commercial burglary. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at Sebastian County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.