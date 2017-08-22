Man shot in face in stealthy attack

Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot in the face Monday afternoon at a home a few blocks east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department was called at 5:23 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the 2900 block of Monroe Street, according to a dispatch log.

Terry Jones, 22, of Little Rock was shot in the face and in stable condition at UAMS Medical Center, according to a report.

A witness said he saw a black male with a bandanna covering his face creep up a hill, walking toward Jones, who had his back toward the assailant, according to the report. He said the person shot Jones and then fled on foot, the report said.

Jones was speaking when authorities responded, said officer Steve Moore, an police spokesman.

Got in wrong car, raped, police told

A woman waiting for an Uber driver after a night out at a Little Rock restaurant mistakenly got in the wrong vehicle and was later robbed and raped, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim told investigators that late Thursday she was waiting for an Uber driver to pick her up in front of Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road.

The woman mistook a vehicle that pulled up for the Uber ride, and she got in, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Two men were inside. One drove the vehicle to an ATM, where the two robbers forced the woman to withdraw $300, the report said.

The woman told investigators that she believed she may have been drugged. She said the men drove her to another location, possibly a gas station, before she woke up later to one of the men having sex with her, the report said.

The man forced the woman to perform another sex act, the report said. The woman said the man later called a taxi to take her home and gave her $20 of the money withdrawn at the ATM so she could pay the driver.

The woman later went to the hospital, where police officers responded.

The man who raped the woman was described as a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 145 pounds and had a "clean-shaven head." The other person in the vehicle was said to be a black man with long dreadlocks, a dark complexion and a medium build.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Robber with knife loots Subway till

A Subway employee told officers that a robber brandished a knife and told her to empty the cash register, according to a Little Rock police report.

The assailant reportedly entered the Subway restaurant at 10500 W. Markham St., across from War Memorial Stadium, around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.

The employee told police the robber was holding a kitchen knife. When she turned for the back room, he reportedly said, "Uh uh baby get back," according to the report.

He then told her to empty the cash register, which she did, police said. When he asked her to open the safe, she reportedly told him she didn't know the combination. At that point, the robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The assailant was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a red and black jacket and black skull cap. No suspect was named in the report.

Metro on 08/22/2017