Sheriff: Arkansas woman cited on animal cruelty charges after deputy finds three malnourished horses

A woman was cited on charges of animal cruelty after Arkansas authorities found three horses malnourished and in "bad shape" on her property Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Craighead County sheriff’s office.

“When I arrived I could see the horses from the road, how bad they” were, deputy Garland Tipton wrote. “One looked like it could die in a matter of days.”

The horses were being kept by Stephanie Fitzwater, 39, outside her home at 1196 Country Road 509 in Lake City, the report said.

All three horses were underweight, the deputy wrote, and one had a cut through its leg that went down to the tendon.

An employee from the Humane Society arrived and advised at least one horse needed medical attention, the report noted.

Fitzwater was cited on three charges of animal cruelty.