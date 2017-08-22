Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 9:45 a.m.

U.S. Pacific commander: Remains of sailors found after warship's collision with oil tanker

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:36 a.m.

The damaged port aft hull of USS John S. McCain, left, is seen while docked next to USS America at Singapore's Changi naval base on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)


The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.

Adm. Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

The focus of the search for 10 U.S. sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters shifted Tuesday to the damaged destroyer's flooded compartments.

The collision on Monday tore a gaping hole in the McCain's left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. Five sailors were injured.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

