TENNIS

Zhang, Bouchard advance

Petra Kvitova’s final tuneup for the U.S. Open ended with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Shuai Zhang of China in the first round of the Connecticut Open on Monday night. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and a three-time champion at New Haven, is just 4-4 on hard courts this season. The Czech player returned to the tour at the French Open in May after she was stabbed during a home invasion in December, leaving her dominant left hand seriously injured. Zhang, ranked 29th, was playing her first match in the United States since April. Earlier Monday, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard breezed past higher-ranked American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-1. Bouchard, a wild-card entry, next faces top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska. Bouchard, who reached a career-best No. 5 in the rankings in 2014, has struggled recently, slipping to 74th. In other matches, Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 6-3, and Romania’s Ana Bogdan got past Russia’s Elena Vesnina, 7-5, 7-5. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 28.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Baylor lawsuit filed

A woman who reported that she’d been sexually assaulted filed a lawsuit Monday against Baylor University, alleging questions she faced from the university shifted blame away from her attacker toward her. The lawsuit filed in a Waco federal court alleges Baylor’s response to the attack violated federal Title IX laws against gender discrimination. That was even though university officials said new policies had been implemented before the attack in response to a sexual violence scandal that embroiled the Baylor football program. The experience “directly contradicted any assurance that meaningful change had occurred … despite the university’s repeated boasting of full implementation of the recommendations,” the complaint said. In a statement issued Monday, the Baylor administration said the university “takes any allegation of sexual violence within our campus community seriously.” Otherwise, university officials were still reviewing the complaint and had no further comment, according to the statement.

BASKETBALL

Mavs sign C Withey

The Dallas Mavericks have signed free-agent center Jeff Withey, who spent the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz. The 7-foot Withey averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 51 games last season. He made one start. He has career averages of 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in four seasons with New Orleans and Utah. Withey was a four-year player at Kansas. The Mavericks still haven’t signed restricted free-agent center Nerlens Noel to a long-term deal. He has a qualifying offer and is expected to remain with Dallas after the Mavericks acquired him at the trading deadline last season.

Wings forward suspended

Dallas Wings forward Glory Johnson has been suspended for one game for throwing a punch at Atlanta Dream guard Matee Ajavon. Johnson made a fist and took a swing at Ajavon as the two tangled, with Ajavon trying to defend Johnson late in the fourth quarter of the Wings’ 90-86 victory at home on Saturday. The play happened away from the ball, but officials immediately stopped the game as Ajavon staggered away from Johnson, who led all scorers with 23 points. Johnson will serve her suspension Wednesday against Connecticut. The veteran forward was suspended the first seven games of last season over a domestic incident involving Phoenix star Brittney Griner, who served her suspension in 2015.

CYCLING

U.S. hires coach

USA Cycling has hired longtime Team Australia coach Gary Sutton to oversee its endurance program, which won a world championship in team pursuit and two silver medals at the Rio Olympics. Sutton had spent most of the past decade working with the Australian team, where he ushered several athletes to world championships and Olympic medals. He was an elite cyclist in his own right, competing in the 1976 and 1980 Summer Games and winning a world title in the points race. His hiring comes amid a reorganization of USA Cycling’s elite program, which is responsible for discovering and preparing athletes for world championships and other marquee events. Last week, U.S. Olympic Committee high performance director Scott Schnitzspahn was hired as the vice president of elite athletics. He will report to Jim Miller, the longtime director of the elite program who has expanded his role as the vice president of high performance.

TRACK AND FIELD

Life bans upheld in doping, bribery case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Life bans for the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack and Russia’s former top athletics official have been upheld in a doping and bribery case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday its judging panel dismissed appeals by Papa Massata Diack and former IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev against bans by the governing body.

A coach, Alexei Melnikov, who led Russia’s long-distance running program, also had his life ban confirmed.

“The panel concluded that on the evidence adduced, the charges against Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Diack were established beyond reasonable doubt,” the court said in a statement. The full reasoned verdict is expected to be published at a later date.

Papa Massata Diack, then an IAAF marketing consultant, is subject to an international arrest warrant and believed to be in his native Senegal. He is wanted for questioning by French authorities in a corruption case linked to Russian doping and blackmail that also implicates his father.

An IAAF ethics committee imposed life bans in January 2016 for an alleged conspiracy to extort money from Russian runner Liliya Shobukhova, a former winner of the Boston, Chicago and London Marathons who later turned whistleblower.

The IAAF’s case followed a report by German broadcaster ARD in December 2014 alleging that Shobukhova paid 450,000 euros ($530,000) to Russian officials who threatened her with a ban for doping before the 2012 London Olympics. She competed at the Olympics, though did not finish the race.

When Shobukhova was eventually banned for two years in 2014, her husband reportedly received a 300,000 euro ($355,000) refund payment from an account in Singapore linked to Papa Massata Diack, the IAAF investigation found.

Banning the three men last year, the IAAF said they “acted dishonestly and corruptly and did unprecedented damage to the sport of track and field which, by their actions, they have brought into serious disrepute.”

Lamine Diack, a long-time International Olympic Committee member who left sport in 2015, is suspected by French authorities of taking more than 1 million euros ($1.18 million) to blackmail athletes and cover up positive tests.