Woman wounded; ex-spouse arrested

LONOKE -- A man was arrested Monday after he fired gunshots into his ex-wife's car, striking her, police said.

Lonoke Police Chief Randy Mouk said the estranged couple's two children were in the car's back seat and were not hurt.

Mouk declined to identify the woman who was being treated at a hospital, but the chief said he expects the suspect, Undreal Coleman, 38, to be charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Mouk said the shooting took place on the 600 block of Hicks Street after Coleman saw his ex-wife, immediately passed her in his vehicle and fired shots. The suspect then fled the scene, Mouk said.

Officers arrested Coleman at a residence just outside the city.

Mouk said the suspect has a history of domestic abuse.

