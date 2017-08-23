Home / Latest News /
55-year-old faces battery charge in shooting of man in Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:53 p.m.
A 55-year-old man faces a first-degree battery charge in the shooting of another man last week in Arkansas.
The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Renard Littles of Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday.
Littles is accused of shooting Michael White, 34, on Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue in Hot Springs.
Records show Littles was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Garland County jail, where he was set to remain in lieu of $10,000 bond.
