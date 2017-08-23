Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 6:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

55-year-old faces battery charge in shooting of man in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:53 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 55-year-old man faces a first-degree battery charge in the shooting of another man last week in Arkansas.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that Renard Littles of Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday.

Littles is accused of shooting Michael White, 34, on Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue in Hot Springs.

Records show Littles was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Garland County jail, where he was set to remain in lieu of $10,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 55-year-old faces battery charge in shooting of man in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online