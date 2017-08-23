Arkansas hospital loses battle with assessor over clinic tax

HARRISON— A judge says property taxes are due from a clinic run by the operator of the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

The Harrison Daily Times reported Wednesday that a special judge ruled in favor of Boone County Assessor Karen Hardesty. North Arkansas Medical Services Inc., which operates the hospital and clinic, said it would appeal.

Hospital President and CEO Vince Leist said everyone who works in the clinic is a hospital employee and that its income benefits the hospital's overall mission. Leist said the organization doesn't refuse care if someone cannot pay.

The county's attorney noted the hospital sues people for payment and uses a debt-collection agency.

Hardesty said the clinic's previous owner paid property taxes and that she didn't want to treat other clinics unfairly by granting an exemption.